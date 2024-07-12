Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena impresses in sherwani, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and more arrive for couple's big day

Get your glasses on and your nibble feet ready as Pinkvilla takes you through the biggest wedding of the year right away. The red carpet has been rolled out and the stars have started showing up at the much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Celebs arrive in style for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

So far as we report, WWE star John Cena has arrived dressed in a sherwani and we cannot stop gushing over him. He is followed by Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, and celebrity couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Arriving in style is the brother and sister Jodi of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan followed by Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Also, catch a glimpse of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Ranveer Allahabadia in a series of videos brought to one place for you here:-

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani will exchange vows with Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant in BKC today (July 12). The couple had three rounds of pre-wedding festivities, graced by the who’s who from across the globe. The first took place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar in March followed by a celebration in Italy in May. Their last round began in the first week of July in Mumbai and the long-run gala will see a closure with a reception on July 14.

