Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas gets haircut from daughter; don’t miss Malti’s cute ‘Oh My God’

Nick Jonas has dropped several glimpses of his life lately and it is all about wholesome family time with his daughter Maltie and wife Priyanka Chopra. The international singer started his carousel captioning it ‘Lately’ with a picture of the cute trio posing for a selfie. This was followed by a video of the baby attempting to cut her dad’s hair with her tool scissors.

In the next picture, Jonas took a selfie at a podcast setup followed by an oh-so-adorable video of Malti repeating ‘Oh My God’ on a loop. Nick posed mid-air in another picture of the carousel which was placed adjacent to a video from the sets of Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff. Shot seemingly around the wrap-up time, the desi girl was seen hugging everyone as Nick captured her on the sets.

The last image featured Malti taking a peaceful sleep in an aircraft from the lens of her dad. Check out this heartwarming carousel here:-

Several users took to the comment section and reacted to Nick Jonas’ life lately. One user said, “So adorable, Malti is precious!!”. Another commented, “The beautiful 3. I love you so so much, your family is full of love I can sense that from miles apart.” The third added, “Awww these pictures and videos are beautiful!!! I love your family!!” “You’re such a good dad,” expressed the fourth.

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra on December 1, 2018, in a Christian wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It was followed by a Hindu wedding the same day organized in the presence of the couple’s friends and extended family. The duo welcomed their first child Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy in San Diego, California, United States Of America.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Bluff which recently wrapped its filming. It is an American swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini with the latter also directing it. Other than Priyanka, it also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.

