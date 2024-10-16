THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan called his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt 'ethereal beauty’

Shah Rukh Khan has often shared his admiration for Alia Bhatt and her talent on different platforms. They worked together in the film Dear Zindagi and even collaborated on producing films. In this article, let's revisit the moment when King Khan mentioned that Alia Bhatt is the 'ethereal beauty' in Bollywood.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was given a few titles and asked to suggest suitable actors. The first title on the list was 'ethereal beauty,' and the Pathaan actor thought about it for a few minutes. Then weighing the options, he replied, "Alia Bhatt."

The actors first shared screen space in the film Dear Zindagi, and their chemistry became a highlight. Later, Alia Bhatt made a cameo in SRK's 2018 film Zero. Again, SRK made a special appearance in Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva. Moreover, King Khan, who usually doesn't co-produce films, agreed to do it only with the actress for her 2022 film Darlings.

Apart from their collaborations, the duo appeared together in an episode of Koffee with Karan in season 5. During the conversation, the superstar admired the Raazi actress and mentioned that she is 'one of the generation's finest actors.'

Praising the actress, SRK said, "Alia is too good too soon. I don't want her to get trapped in doing great acting without experiencing everything in Indian cinema. If you become too good too soon, you may have inhibitions being bad at times. It's really wonderful to be bad at times."

Apart from Alia, Shah Rukh was asked who is 'yaaron ka yaar,' and he immediately mentioned Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone would be the box full of trouble, and Kareena Kapoor Khan would be the motormouth.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, whose latest release Jigra has earned him appreciation from critics and fans alike, will be next seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is working on Sujoy Ghosh's much-anticipated film King. This action entertainer will see SRK sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana.

