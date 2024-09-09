THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan poked fun at his and Akshay Kumar’s shooting routine; ‘Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga'

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are two prominent figures in Indian cinema, both having delivered some of the most memorable films. Kumar is renowned for his disciplined schedule, while Khan is celebrated for his versatility. We have got our hands on an interesting remark from SRK where he explained why collaborating with Kumar would be challenging due to their contrasting work schedules and said, "woh ja rha hoga aur mai aa raha hounga, dono set pe he nahi milenge".

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about uniting with Akshay Kumar, he told DNA India, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me. It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set, and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. His upcoming projects include Singham Again by Rohit Shetty, where he will star alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

Advertisement

The film is set to release on November 1, 2024. Additionally, Kumar has several other films in the pipeline, including Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla. Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025. Furthermore, Kumar is reuniting with director Priyadarshan after 14 years for a horror-comedy titled Bhooth Bangla.

On the other hand, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Varma. King is touted to be a fast-paced action thriller.

ALSO READ: Animal: Bobby Deol reveals he initially felt ‘not needed’ in the Ranbir Kapoor led film; Says they were shooting with the star 'for a long time’