Animal: Bobby Deol reveals he initially felt ‘not needed’ in the Ranbir Kapoor led film; Says they were shooting with the star 'for a long time’

Bobby Deol won the hearts of the audience with his remarkable performance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The actor recently revealed that he had to wait nearly 1.5 years to film his portion of the movie. He also admitted to feeling not needed in the movie during that time, worried that the filmmakers might no longer need him, as they were busy shooting with Ranbir for a very long time.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Bobby opened up about his thoughts and feelings while he waited to shoot for his part. He shared his concerns during the long wait to start filming Animal. Since the film's production took an extended time, he worried about the possibility of no longer being needed. He said, "I waited 1.5 years to shoot the film. The film is 3.5 hours long, so they were shooting with Ranbir for a long time, and during that period, I kept thinking, ‘Are they going to change their mind? Will they suddenly say they don’t need me?".

However, he expressed gratitude for Sandeep Reddy, describing him as a kind person. Bobby mentioned that he learned sign language for the role and was pleased with the film's success, even though he hadn’t expected it to become a cult hit but had a gut feeling about its potential.

Deol shared that he received a message from Vanga and he introduced himself and expressed interest in meeting him for a film. Initially, he was unsure if it was really the person he thought it was. After confirming the meeting, Vanga showed Bobby a photo of him from his participation in the Celebrity Cricket League and explained that he wanted to cast him because he loved the expression he had in the picture.

Deol admitted that he was initially hesitant about portraying a mute character but decided to embrace the challenge. He explained that he wanted to step out of his comfort zone. When Sandeep informed him that his role would be mute, Bobby had concerns since he considered his voice to be one of his strengths. However, he ultimately chose to take on the role despite his reservations.

