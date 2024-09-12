THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan told Kajol ‘I owe you my life’ for saving him from falling off a waterfall while shooting Dilwale's Gerua song

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol came together after years in the 2015 movie Dilwale. The audience was already anticipating a lot from the Rohit Shetty movie which also starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. While two veteran actors had a gala time shooting with each other after years, they also faced several challenges during the making of the song Gerua. In a video shared by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Kajol revealed saving King Khan from falling off a waterfall.

Before the movie Dilwale was officially released on December 18, 2015, the makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the song Gerua featuring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. The clip shared on Red Chillies Entertainment’s official YouTube channel showed the fun and struggles of the team, including Rohit Shetty and choreographer Farah Khan. It also had a clip from when the actress saved King Khan’s life.

During the interview, SRK also admitted that Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol saved his life. To this, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress added, “Yes, and you would not have survived the waterfall if I had not caught you right in time.” Acknowledging the same, the Pathaan actor added, “Thank you very much for saving my life” to which she said, “You owe me now.” Shah Rukh gave a smile to her when she said this and stated, “I owe you my life. Meri zindagi ab tumhare naam ho chuki hai. (My life is now yours.)”

The romantic song Gerua is composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra for the Gauri Khan production. While the four stars lead the show, they are joined by a supportive cast of actors Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Boman Irani, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi, and Johnny Lever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to commence shooting for his upcoming action movie, King. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial also stars Suhana Khan as SRK’s protégé. The movie marks her debut on the big screen after kickstarting her acting journey with the teen musical The Archies, which premiered on OTT.

