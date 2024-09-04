Over his 30-year journey in the Indian Film Industry, Shah Rukh Khan has established himself as one of the biggest superstars in cinema history. Of course, this would lead to anticipation around every move of SRK and his family. While Shah Rukh Khan is presently prepping for King, which marks the big screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, we hear that he is flooded with proposals from filmmakers all across the board to launch his son, Aryan Khan.

According to sources close to the development, a few of the top producers and directors have approached Shah Rukh Khan to launch Aryan Khan in the best possible way on the big screen. “Everyone who has met Aryan feel that he has the personality and aura to be the star that the industry is waiting for. Over the last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have been offered a film by Karan Johar, an epic by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, as also potential offers for his launch from his director and filmmaker friends like Aditya Chopra, Farah Khan among others,” revealed a source close to the development.

That’s not all, there are directors from the South too who have reached out to Shah Rukh Khan with a project to launch Aryan with all the fanfare. “However, Aryan is presently focusing on finishing his directorial debut, Stardom, for a leading digital player. Once the work on Stardom is wrapped up, will he sit down with father, Shah Rukh Khan, and take-a-decision if acting is his calling. Right now, he is content being on the creative side and wants to focus on direction in the long run too, but everyone in the industry is hopeful for him to switch gears and take on to acting,” the source added.

If industry circles are to be believed, there is a minuscule chance for Aryan to take up acting in a couple of years, however, it’s all a wait-and-watch game till then. Talking of Stardom, the web-series is gearing up to premiere next year. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand is expected to start shooting for his next, the Sujoy Ghosh directed-King by December/January. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

