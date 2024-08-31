Kajol proves she's Ajay Devgn's real-life Lady Singham as she gives hilarious reply to fan asking marriage advice

Kajol is one of those actresses who has always spoken her mind and shared her two cents on matters, with a touch of her quirky and bubbly persona. In several interviews, she has admitted being the one who has a lot to talk about while her husband, Ajay Devgn is all ears. But since they have been through the thick and thin of life for decades. Recently, one of their fans asked her to share a solution for being stuck in a marriage. The actress’s Singham-style response is too hard to miss!

A couple of hours ago, on August 31, Kajol spared some time for her fans and interacted with them, one-on-one. The Tribhanga actress took to her Instagram stories and penned “I am giving free bad advice today. Ask me anything.” Soon after, she was flooded with people requesting her advice on some normal and some weird situations. One of them asked, “Shadi kar k phas gaya hu. Koi Singham advice?”

To this, the Lust Stories 2 actress responded in her quirky style, “Kabhi bhi “aata majhi satakli” mat bolna.” There was another one who sought her advice on marriage. The user enquired, “I’m 23. Can I get married now?” Kajol was quick to reply, “All marriage questions will be answered with a yes… remember! Only offer #badadvice!”

Back in 2018, Kajol, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, credited her husband for her success. During the interaction with us, the Helicopter Eela star stated that Ajay is great, both as a husband and a father. “They both have their place. I wouldn't be where I am today or even with my kids if he wasn't as good a father or as good a husband,” she admitted.

The actress also stated that Ajay is definitely a ‘Helicopter dad’. She added, “There are no two ways about it. He's very concerned with all the little things where the kids are concerned and he will own up to it quite proudly,” said the proud wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Sarzameen followed by Do Patti. As for Ajay Devgn, he has again joined hands with his pal, filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They are coming up with Singham Again which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The action film is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

