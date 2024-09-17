After Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan to also make a cameo in Aryan’s debut series Stardom? Here’s what we know

The directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is a piping-hot topic. Set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry, the 6-episode series is titled Stardom and will feature some of the biggest names making a cameo. A latest report has now emerged suggesting that megastar Salman Khan has also been onboarded for a special appearance in the show and it cannot get more exciting.

A source close to News18 Showsha revealed, “Aryan has roped in Salman Khan to grace one of the episodes of his series. The actor has already wrapped up filming his part. While both the superstars will most probably not be sharing screen space in the show, it will definitely be exciting for both of their fans to see their favorite stars collaborate on the former’s son’s debut project.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been one of the closest forces in the industry and have always stood by each other in good and bad. Now when SRK’s baby is taking first steps in showbiz, Salman had to back him up like a true buddy. The source added, “It was a no-brainer for Salman when he was offered a cameo in Stardom. Salman shares a great bond with Shah Rukh and his family. And so, it took him no time to say a yes to Aryan.”

For the unversed, Salman and SRK themselves first shared screen in Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 film, Karan Arjun followed by making appearances in each other’s films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. After a brief fallout, Shah Rukh reunited with Salman and made a special appearance in his film Tubelight. Salman then appeared in Shah Rukh’s Zero song Issaqbaazi. They then did roaring crossovers in Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Headlined by Kill fame Lakshya and Mona Singh, Stardom is set to have several cameos including that of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Badshah, among others. Not much is known about the show’s plot which is being produced by SRK’s in-house Red Chillies Production.

