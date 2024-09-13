Over the last 1 year, we have given constant updates on the Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-led King, produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand with Red Chillies Entertainment. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is an action-packed entertainer with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan as mentor and protégé in the underworld, in an epic face-off with Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. While the writing and pre-production work is going on in full swing, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan, and Siddharth Anand have locked the shooting timelines of King.

According to sources close to the development, King will go on floors in Mumbai from January with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan taking charge. “The first schedule of King commences in Mumbai from January, followed by a marathon schedule in Europe. The makers have done multiple rounds of recce in Europe to identify virgin locations that bring scale to King. The film features SRK in the titular role with Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the film will be shot until August/September next year, as the schedules require the actors to switch from one location to the other. “The idea is to shoot the action at real locations as also the studio set up, to bring in the right blend of realism to the story-telling pattern. The makers aim to establish a new form of action with Shah Rukh Khan in King, and the superstar is also excited to venture into this territory,” the source informed.

We also hear that King is targeting an Eid 2026 release. “A film like King is apt for the Eid 2026 period and that’s what Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are aiming at. It has been a while since a Shah Rukh Khan film release on Eid, and this would mark his return to the festival after the historic success of Chennai Express. Given the timelines of shoot chalked out at the moment, the makers will make it to the Eid 2026 release slot,” the source concluded.

Talking of Siddharth Anand, his banner Marflix is gearing up to produce as many as 8 feature films in the coming two years. Their feature films include the Sujoy Ghosh-directed King starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, the Robbie Grewal directorial Jewel Thief with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the Hrithik Roshan-led superhero franchise, Krrish 4, a yet untitled action film to be helmed by Sid’s AD, Rohan Khambati, an International film on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a female led action film and his own directorial, which is a mega budget high on action two hero epic. He also has the rights to make Rambo in India.

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand will follow up King with the YRF Spy Universe Film, Pathaan 2, which is presently in the writing stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

