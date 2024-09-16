THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif wanted to tie a rakhi to Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor; Bhooth Bangla actor’s reaction is every boy ever

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are one of the iconic pairs of Bollywood. The two have worked in several successful movies. But did you know the actress once wanted to tie a rakhi to the actor, but he refused? The dejected actress then also approached Arjun Kapoor for the same; attracting a hilarious reaction from them.

During an earlier appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in 2016, Katrina Kaif appeared on the talk show with Anushka Sharma. During a candid conversation, she once revealed how she wanted to tie Akshay Kumar a rakhi during the shoot of Tees Maar Khan, but he refused.

She recalled being in a gold choli on the sets of Tees Maar Khan while nobody paid any attention to her. "Who do I see walking in the door? A person I have great regard for, a person who I consider a dear friend, and according to me, I don’t see anything wrong with it. So I asked him, ‘Can I tie you a rakhi?’ And Akshay Kumar says, ‘Katrina, do you want a slap?,’” she shared.

Being "disheartened" and "dejected", Katrina recollected memories of going to a friend’s place, where she ended up meeting Arjun Kapoor. She explained that at that time the Singham Again actor was "cuddly and sweet" opposed to how fit he is today. The actress then approached him to be her rakhi brother.

Nonetheless, the actress clarified that she ‘never actually tied (Arjun) a rakhi’ as the actor ran away. She said, "And when I say ran away, he literally ran away out the door. And then, the next day, when I tried to chase him again, he ran away,” she said.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have worked on iconic classics like Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Namaste London and Tees Maar Khan among others. Meanwhile, Arjun and Katrina despite being great friends have never shared screen space together.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor will be sharing screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and more. It is poised to release on Diwali 2024; locking horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.

