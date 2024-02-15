THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam was ‘disturbed’ by Kajol during Dilwale; here’s what happened

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's onscreen chemistry rules millions of hearts even today. Both of them have worked in a list of films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale. They are so natural together that it's unbelievable. But do you know, SRK's son AbRam didn't like their pairing in Dilwale?

When AbRam Khan was disturbed because of Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were last seen in the 2015 film Dilwale. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the romantic action comedy also starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. During the trailer launch of the film, SRK revealed that his son AbRam was disturbed because of Kajol because he thought the actress was responsible for his injury in the film.

Talking about the incident, SRK said, "Whenever, whatever we shoot, Rohit shows us what we have shot that day. There was a scene where I get hurt and AbRam felt it was because of Kajol. He was disturbed by it."

"He looked at Kajol, saying 'papa toot gaya' (My father got hurt). I think for him our milan was not good. He thinks if I come with Kajol, I'll get hurt" he added.

Shah Rukh Khan on how his kids make fun of him when he gets serious

During a recent interview at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how his kids make fun of him when he tries to get serious with them. The superstar spoke about a 4-minute compilation video that features him making heroic entrances. SRK said that it's a really cool introduction video for events that his team has made, but his kids make fun of him for it.

"My kids make a lot of fun of it. Whenever I get a little serious with them, they will just look at me and say, 'Oh my god, he is doing those entries from his videos S… R… K….'" he said.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

SRK had a fabulous 2023 as he gave two historic blockbusters, Pathaan & Jawan. His last release of the year, Dunki also did a business of 244 cr in India. The Baadshah of Bollywood recently opened up on his next project and shared that he is planning to start shooting for the project in March- April 2024. He also mentioned that his character in the upcoming film would be age-appropriate, even though he remains the central protagonist. SRK will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan, which is the most awaited project of YRF Spy Universe.