Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 to start rolling in THIS month; Kannada filmmaker Harsha to direct Sajid Nadiadwala-backed film: REPORT

Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively report that Baaghi 4 is in the making last year. The massive actioner will mark the reunion of actor Tiger Shroff and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. According to the latest report, it has been revealed that Baaghi 4 is all set to go on floors in November 2024. The movie’s first part was released in 2016, followed by its sequel in 2018 and Baaghi 3 in 2020.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Baaghi is a dear franchise and a true-blue actioner for the masses. The three films have been hit ventures, and the duo of Sajid and Tiger (Shroff) is all set to start the fourth Baaghi film in November. It's the biggest Baaghi film to date, and the makers are kicked to take the film on floors this year.

The same report further suggested that the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making this project a high-end actioner. Be it the casting or the action, it's going to be a step up on all fronts with Tiger Shroff’s character as Ronnie fighting his biggest battle to date in this part. Baaghi 4 will reportedly be directed by Kannada filmmaker Harsha, who promises to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise.

Pinkvilla’s 2023 report about Baaghi 4 that broke the internet had spoken about the makers planning a casting coup for this part. Our source had told us, “We are living in the era of collaborations, and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to pull off a casting coup in Baaghi 4. The subject will retain the essence of the franchise but has a new spin. The idea is to create one of the biggest action films with Tiger Shroff in lead.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is having a little tough time at the box office as his last four releases have failed to live up to the mark. However, fans are expecting a brighter future for the 34-year-old considering he has an exciting lineup ahead. Shroff will be soon seen in Singham Again followed by Rambo. The latter is being produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Rohit Dhawan.

