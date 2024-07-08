Jibraan Khan denies auditioning for Tiger Shroff’s character in Student Of The Year 2; says he was running for THIS role

Bollywood’s popular child artist Jibraan Khan recently made his acting debut as an adult with Ishq Vishk Rebound. This came almost 23 years since his first project as a kid and during all these years, Khan continued auditioning for several projects one of which was Karan Johar-backed Student of The Year 2. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor refuted reports stating he auditioned for Tiger Shroff’s character in the film.

Jibraan Khan denies auditioning for Tiger Shroff’s role in SOTY 2

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor mentioned in an interview that he was asked whether SOTY 2 was one of the films he auditioned for, and Jibraan had simply said yes without specifying that he was running for Tiger Shroff’s character. Khan added, “I don't know why people are saying that. I was never auditioning for his role. It was always Tiger Shroff's film.”

Jibraan Khan further revealed that it was actually Aditya Seal's character that he auditioned for because he used to look younger than them three-four years ago. For the unversed, in the FPJ interview misinterpreted by many, Jibraan had quoted, “I did audition for Student of The Year 2 but it didn’t work out as I looked younger than Tiger Shroff.”

ALSO READ: Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Rohit Saraf says Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan inspired entire generation to learn dancing; reveals he was 7 when original movie released

Jibraan Khan says ‘looking young’ is making him feel stuck

The 30-year-old admitted that this looking young thing wasn’t working until a few years but there’s suddenly a demand for it. He said that he used to sport a beard in each of his pictures on Instagram because his fans wanted him to be in the Varun Dhawan league. Jibraan added, “But suddenly there is this whole vibe now where they want you to look younger. So, I am now constantly in the middle of that. I don't know where I stand now.”

Advertisement

A spiritual sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s 2003 movie by the same name, Ishq Vishk Rebound also starred Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, and Pashmina Roshan. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, this coming-of-age drama didn’t do many wonders either at the box office or in the hearts of critics and audiences.

ALSO READ: Ishq Vishk Rebound: Pashmina Roshan REVEALS what ‘duggu bhaiya’ Hrithik Roshan thinks about her debut film