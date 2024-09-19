EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee hopes people watch both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again: ‘It's a festive season and there is enough appetite’

Anees Bazmee is all set to bring firecrackers in cinema halls this Diwali with his upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This Kartik Aaryan-led film will clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 (Singham Again) during the festive weekend. Recently a remark made by Bazmee relating to the clash was misinterpreted and the world thought that both the film’s teams were having a beef.

However, there’s nothing true in that assumption rather Anees Bazmee is extremely excited about both the releases. While speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Anees shared, “As a lover of cinema, I hope people watch both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again on the big screen. It's a festive season and there is enough appetite to consume both films.”

Bazmee further told us, “Ajay (Devgn), Rohit (Shetty), Akshay (Kumar), and everyone from Singham Again are very good friends, more like brothers, as I have worked with them at some point in my career. Clashes have happened in the past and will continue to happen in the future.”

For the uninitiated, the seasoned filmmaker has collaborated with Ajay Devgn on films like Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Deewangee. With Akshay Kumar, Anees worked on projects like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, and Thank You.

In our conversation further, Anees Bazmee expressed his confidence in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He told Pinkvilla, “I am confident about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the film has shaped up very well. Comedy and horror aside, we have surprises in store for our audience. They will have a good time watching our film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. And am sure, they will enjoy Singham Again too.”

“I am reading a lot of quotes twisted and attributed to my name, but I am a very positive person and I never speak ill about any film. We are all a part of the same industry and everyone should keep working with honesty,” Anees signed off.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role of Manjulika with actors like Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav gearing to entertain us as well. Singham Again, on the other hand, is a multi-starre led by Ajay Devgn with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

