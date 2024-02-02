Top 7 iconic Bollywood male characters: Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India to Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met

Iconic Bollywood characters male introduce us to many male characters in Bollywood films that are well-written, relatable, and inspiring in some way or other. They go against the usual definition of masculinity and deliver a sensitive portrayal of a guy. This list includes characters like Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met and Amol in Chhapaak.

Top 7 iconic Bollywood male characters that are worth exploring

1. Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap (Jab We Met)

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. One of the most iconic roles of his career has to be of Aditya Kashyap in Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 romantic drama Jab We Met. A very well-written character, he is humble, soft-spoken, and makes a lady feel safe around him. He befriends a talkative girl on a train but makes her feel comfortable in a strange and unsafe place. Hands down one of the most amazing men we have witnessed on-screen.

Top 5 Shahid Kapoor Movies are:

Jab We Met

Kaminey

Haider

Udta Punjab

Bloody Daddy

2. Vikrant Massey as Amol (Chhapaak)

Vikrant Massey remains one of the finest performers in the industry with a proven track record. His role as Amol in Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak stands out in particular. He portrays a sensitive guy who doesn’t care about someone’s looks and falls for their soul. Based on the real-life struggles of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s husband, Amol turns out to be a highlight of the film.

Top 5 Vikrant Massey Movies are:

12th Fail

Lootera

Chhapaak

Haseen Dilruba

Cargo

3. Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India

The word superstar is an understatement for Shah Rukh Khan who has achieved success like no one else. In Chak De India! he plays the role of a former Indian Hockey player who coaches a women’s hockey team and takes them to victory. He doesn’t treat them differently because of their gender but at the same time keeps reminding them that they are strong.

Top 5 Shah Rukh Khan Movies are:

Chak De India!

Swades

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

4. Amitabh Bachchan in Piku

Amitabh Bachchan is easily one of the biggest stars not just in Bollywood but across the nation. His role as the hypochondriac Bengali father Bhashkor Banerjee won many a million hearts. For this role, Big B bagged his fourth National Award for Best Actor. Despite his goofiness and silly exterior, Bhashkor remains a sweet and sensitive person who loves his daughter.

Top 5 Amitabh Bachchan Movies are:

Sholay

Deewaar

Piku

Pink

Aankhein

5. Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a career out of portraying sensitive men in stories that deal with taboo subjects. One of his most underrated roles is of Kartik Singh in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan in which he plays a gay person. Beautifully written and well acted, Kartik remains a sensitive portrayal of people from the LGBTQ community without adhering to caricature.

Top 5 Ayushmann Khurrana Movies are:

Vicky Donor

Article 15

An Action Hero

Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui

Andhadhun

6. Arjun Kapoor in Ki and Ka

Arjun Kapoor has made a name for himself in the industry appearing in films on a wide range of interesting subjects. One of his most underrated films is R. Balki-directed Ki & Ka with Kareena Kapoor. In it, he plays the role of Kabir Bansal who is a ‘house-husband.’ Both the film and his role explore gender roles and our society’s perception of them. Easily one of the most well-written yet less talked about male characters in Bollywood.

Top 5 Arjun Kapoor Movies are:

Ishaqzaade

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Panipat

2 States

Finding Fanny

7. Irrfan Khan in Piku

Another entry from Piku, but this time it’s about Irrfan Khan’s character Rana Chaudhary. He is a sensitive guy who is a major anchor of the whole story. Unlike most men on-screen, he is tender and understanding. Toward the end, we get a glimpse of him falling in love with the titular character played by Deepika Padukone.

Top 5 Irrfan Khan Movies are:

Paan Singh Tomar

Piku

Haider

Maqbool

Haasil

