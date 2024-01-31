8 Best friendship songs for Instagram story: Atrangi Yaari to Dil Chahta Hai

Best friendship songs for Instagram story consists of songs from a variety of Bollywood films that can be used for Instagram stories and reels. These songs are from different and have been sung by talented singers. What makes them suitable for Insta stories are their catchy lyrics and peppy music. The list consists of songs like Atrangi Yaari and Ik Junoon.

Top 8 best friendship songs to use for Instagram stories

Atrangi Yaari

Movie: Wazir

Wazir Music: Rochak Kohli

Rochak Kohli Lyrics: Gurpreet Saini, Deepak Ramola

Gurpreet Saini, Deepak Ramola Singer: Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar

Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar Choreographer: Unknown

Atrangi Yaari is one of the most popular songs from the 2016 film Wazir. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, the film beautifully captures the undying bond of friendship and how important it is in life. It is composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Gurpreet Saini and Deepak Ramola.

2. Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Movie: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Music: Rochak Kohli

Rochak Kohli Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Singer: Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh Choreographer: Bosco Martis

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has several popular songs but Tera Yaar Hoon Main takes the cake as it successfully captures the essence of friendship in a lovely way. Arijit Singh gives a soulful rendition of this song penned by Kumaar and composed by Rochak Kohli. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is perfectly suited for Instagram stories and reels.

3. Ik Junoon (Paint it red)

Movie: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Alyssa Mendonsa, Gulraj Singh

Vishal Dadlani, Alyssa Mendonsa, Gulraj Singh Choreographer: Bosco Caesar

Ik Junoon (Paint it red) featured the popular La Tomatina festival in Spain and has an electropop twist with the ambient song. The lyrics, penned by Javed Akhtar, talk about the bonds we share with our people. Ik Junoon can be used for Instagram stories on love as well as friendship.

4. Dil Chahta Hai

Movie: Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Singer: Shankar Mahadevan, Clinton Cerejo

Shankar Mahadevan, Clinton Cerejo Choreographer: Farah Khan

Dil Chahta Hai is one of the most celebrated films from Bollywood starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan. Both the film and its namesake title song are all about friendship and its importance in our lives. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Clinton Cerejo, the song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. It is one of the most soothing songs and is often used by users for their Instagram stories.

5. Hai Junoon

Movie: New York

New York Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Sandeep Shrivastava

Sandeep Shrivastava Singer: K.K.

K.K. Choreographer: Unknown

New York is a 2009 thriller film by Kabir Khan. It follows the story of three people whose lives changed in the aftermath of the 9-11 attacks. One of its songs, Hai Junoon, is purely dedicated to friendships. It creates feelings of love, friendship, separation, and nostalgia. The song can be used for Instagram stories and reels.

6. Jaane Kyun

Movie: Dostana

Dostana Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Anvita Dutt Guptan

Anvita Dutt Guptan Singer: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani Choreographer: Vaibhavi Merchant

Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham’s Dostana is all about friendships. Its song Jaane Kyun takes place in the story when the trio shifts to one house to live. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and composed by Vishal-Shekhar, Jaane Kyun is the go-to song for people looking for a song for their stories related to friendship.

7. Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe

Movie: 3 Idiots

3 Idiots Music: Shantanu Moitre

Shantanu Moitre Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

Swanand Kirkire Singer: Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam Choreographer: Bosco Caesar

3 Idiot’s Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe is a highly emotional song about two friends (Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan) going to extreme lengths to save their friends' lives. Sonu Nigam gives his heart with his vocals in this song composed by Shantanu Moitre and penned by Swanand Kirkire. It can be used for emotional Instagram stories.

8. Har Ek Friend

Movie: Chashme Baddoor

Chashme Baddoor Music: Sajid-Wajid

Sajid-Wajid Lyrics: Jalees Sherwani

Jalees Sherwani Singer: Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya

Har Ek Friend talks about the other side of friendship. The funny lyrics of the film strike a different chord with its listeners. It is sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by Sajid-Wajid from the 2013 film Chashme Baddoor. Unlike the rest of the songs, this one can be used for funny stories and reels with friends.

