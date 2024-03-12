Triptii Dimri reveals thinking people would start recognizing her after Laila Majnu’s release; admits being ‘heartbroken’

Triptii Dimri, who has gone on to become the national crush after her stint in Animal, is soaring high in her career currently. The actress has some really exciting projects in her kitty, and we bet fans cannot wait to watch them. Well, she may be the talk of the town now, and even the actress is loving this attention, but there was a time when she was heartbroken after her film Laila Majnu did not do well at the box office. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about what kept her sane after the flop.

Triptii Dimri attended many workshops before Bulbul released

Talking to ETimes, Triptii Dimri revealed that when her film Laila Majnu, also starring Avinash Tiwary was about to release, she was buying vegetables at Pali Market. She admitted to living in a rented apartment and doing most of the things by herself. Hence, at that time, she even thought that after her movie was released, she would not be able to step out as people would recognize her. But when the film was released, very few people went to see it, and that left her heartbroken.

Triptii recalls being questioned for signing Bulbul

Triptii quipped that she was offered films after that as well, but nothing was exciting, so she started working on her craft and attended many workshops. This kept her sane, and it was after this that Bulbul happened. But she recalls that a lot of people had questioned her decision to switch from theater to OTT, as Netflix had just released 8 films from India at that time.

Advertisement

“I said I will do this film no matter what. I love the story. I love the character. And I will do it no matter what happens. It can tank. It can do well. I’m not thinking about all those things. I just want to experience this. And it was this movie that changed everything for me,” said Triptii Dimri.

Triptii Dimri’s work front

Tritpii Dimri has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. One of them is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. She also has a film with Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri serves casual denim-on-denim airport-ready look with Rs 1.64 lacs Saint Laurent bag