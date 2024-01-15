Avinash Tiwary, Neeraj Ghaywan disagree with Anurag Kashyap’s post supporting Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently hit the headlines after he shared a post for Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Sharing a picture with him, Anurag wrote that Vanga is the most ‘misunderstood, judged and reviled’ filmmaker at the moment. He called Vanga’s recent film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the biggest game changer of Hindi cinema. However, actor Avinash Tiwary, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and writer Varun Grover did not approve of Kashyap’s post, and expressed their dismay.

Anurag Kashyap’s Instagram post garnered criticism from a section of netizens. Laila Majnu and Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s post and disagreed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is misunderstood or reviled. He wrote that the filmmaker has been fairly successful in the kind of response he has been able to generate, which is incredibly unfortunate for the ‘naïve audience’. He then emphasized the need for a better audience.

“Judged,honest and lovely human being maybe but misunderstood and reviled am not sure. I think he is fairly successful in the kind of response he has been able to generate. Great for an Artist but Extremely Unfortunate for the naive audience. We need good Artists but we need better audience and that includes all of us,” read Avinash Tiwary’s comment.

Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover ‘cringe’ at Anurag Kashyap’s support for Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan was also unimpressed with Anurag Kashyap showing his support for Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “Cringe!” he commented on Anurag’s post. Neeraj Ghaywan has co-directed the second season of Sacred Games with Anurag Kashyap, while Kashyap also co-produced Neeraj’s directorial debut film Masaan. Varun Grover, the writer of Masaan and Sacred Games, also commented on the filmmaker’s post and wrote, “No.”

What Anurag Kashyap wrote in his post for Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Anurag Kashyap shared a series of pictures from his meeting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In his caption, he wrote that while Vanga is the most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment, he is the most ‘honest, vulnerable and lovely person’. He said that he met the Animal director and asked him questions about his film, which he patiently answered.

“Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga . The most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmaker at the moment . To me he is the most honest , vulnerable and a lovely person. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered every thing I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice . Thank you for being patient and being yourself m. This is a person you can actually confront and talk to . Pls talk to him about the problems you have with the film,” wrote Anurag.

He further added that Animal’s impact is undeniable, and that the film is a game changer for Hindi cinema. “40’days since i first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time . The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can’t be denied . And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin . Great evening spent with him,” he wrote.

About Animal

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was released in theatres on December 1, 2023. The film broke several records at the box office, and went on to emerge as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

