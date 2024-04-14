WATCH: Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal enjoys pani puri after months; says ‘Ro dunga main aaj’

Vicky Kushal’s journey to where he is today wasn’t a cakewalk. The actor burned the midnight oil and worked hard to eventually become one of the National Award-winning actors of the Indian film industry. Currently, he is busy with the shoot of his upcoming projects and is under a strict diet for the character. But a while ago, he cheated on it with a mouth-watering plate of his favorite dish.

Last year, Vicky Kaushal starred in the comedy-drama film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Soon after, he put himself on a strict diet and rigorous training to achieve the desired body for his upcoming projects. But, he couldn’t hold himself behind when he saw a pani puri station set up for the entire team.

Taking To Instagram, the Masaan actor shared a video on his stories showcasing how excited he was to enjoy a plat of that mouth-watering junk food after months. In the clip, the actor wore a pair of shorts with a white t-shirt, a cap, shoes, and sunnies. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Cheat meal after months! Had to be pani puri. Ro dunga main aaj. Love you @akshayarora03.”

A couple of weeks ago, he shared an image from the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Chhaava. He informed his fans that he wrapped up his schedule in Wai, Maharashtra, and is gearing up for the next one. He captioned the image, “What a schedule this has been, Wrap on Wai, Gearing up for the next one.”

Last month, the new poster of his comedy film Bad Newz was also dropped. Sharing it, Kaushal penned, “#BadNewz is dropping - because life wasn’t already full of surprises. The project, which is a sequel to Karan Johar's Good Newwz, stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles, and it will hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The audience is excited to see Animal star Triptii Dimri paired opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time in a romantic comedy movie.

