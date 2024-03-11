Triptii Dimri has consistently been inspiring her fans and followers to keep things minimalistic with her fashion statements. The diva truly believes that less is more, especially if you know how to style your outfit to perfection. She proved the same yet again, by donning a casual and chic denim-on-denim airport-ready ensemble with minimalistic accessories to the Mumbai airport, earlier today. We love her simple sense of style!

So, why don’t we take a proper look at Triptii Dimri’s airport-ready ensemble to take some inspiration from the Animal actress's cool and casual denim-on-denim fashion statement?

Triptii Dimri’s chic all-denim airport look:

The Bulbbul actress was having a rather comfortably chic moment at the airport today when she rushed in to catch her flight in a rather laid-back ensemble. This cool outfit featured a white camisole with a deep and alluring neckline and sleek straps, layered with a full-sleeved light blue denim jacket with a slightly oversized silhouette on top. This jacket with buttons and convenient pockets on both sides, was left open and its sleeves were rolled up to give the cool outfit a casual look.

The Laila Majnu actress further paired this oversized jacket with matching ankle-length light blue denim jeans with a loose wide-legged silhouette which kept the casual aesthetic going. The classy jeans looked comfortable and classy which makes it a great choice for traveling. This denim-on-denim outfit helped the diva keep making a case for denim wear, and frankly, we’re impressed, taking notes right away. The light blue and white combo also complimented the Qala actress’ complexion!

Triptii Dimri’s accessories, makeup look, and hairstyle:

Triptii completed her airport-ready outfit with black and white Onitsuka Tiger Mexico Slip-On Casual Shoes, with a price tag of Rs. 9,500. These gave a rather sporty edge to the diva’s look, making her outfit all the more comfortable and chic. Meanwhile, she also added minimalistic accessories to her look including dark-tinted sunglasses with a gold frame and simple droplet earrings along with mini hoops.

But that’s not all, she added the white RIVE GAUCHE tote bag in canvas from Yves Saint Laurent with light bronze metal hardware. These classy linen and leather bags, exclusively made in Italy, come with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 1,64,700. These choices go well with the laid-back aesthetic of the diva’s ensemble. Don’t you agree?

Further, Dimri added a black Yankees baseball flap cap with contrasting white print to enhance her look, and she pulled out her hair from both sides to formulate an effortlessly manageable and casually chic hairstyle to go with her airport-ready look. She also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look with just a touch of lip gloss to keep her lips nourished. Doesn’t the diva look gorgeous?

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s denim-on-denim airport look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

