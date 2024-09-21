Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve clarifies he's not directing sequel; shares plans to continue his own trilogy in 2025

Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve braved several challenges before the folk horror film was finally released theatrically in 2018. After turning into a profitable venture, the movie gained a cult following and was considered one of the greatest films of Indian cinema. While producers Sohum Shah and Aanand L. Rai are all set to start working on Tumbbad 2, the filmmaker penned a note on social media, clarifying that he won’t be helming the sequel.

On his social media profile, Rahi Anil Barve spoke about the epic trilogy (Tumbbad, Pahadpangira, and Pakshitirtha) that he has planned. While its first installment proved to be a major box office success, he is planning to start production of the second film, Pahadpangira, in March 2025. In the note, he also extended good wishes to Sohum and Aadesh for Tumbbad 2 and stated that after wrapping up his ongoing projects, Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, he will start working on the second part of the trilogy.

In his note, he wrote, “For decades I have worked on this insane trilogy with many producers changing in between. First was the greed of patriarchy. My personal and much darker version of father, son and the holy ghost. Second deals with the dawn of feminism and holier than holy satipratha—Pahadpangira. Third, the end of this trilogy will be Pakshitirtha. That’s all I have to say for now.”

Rahi further added, “I wish Sohum and Aadesh all the best for Tumbbad II; I have no doubts it will an outstanding success. Following the completion of Gulkanda Tales and Raktabramhand by the end of this year, I plan to start production of Pahadpangira in March 2025.”

As mentioned, Rahi has started shooting for Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom with Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It will also feature Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. Backed by The Family Man creators Raj & DK under their production company, D2R Films, along with Sita R Menon, the series officially went on floors nearly two weeks ago. According to reports, Rakt Bramhand is Raj-DK’s first action fantasy series.

