Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah announces horror drama’s sequel amid first part’s re-release; writes ‘Pralay Aayega’

The 2018 horror drama Tumbbad was released in theaters once again on September 13, 2024. Starring Sohum Shah, the film received immense appreciation upon its initial release and has gained huge popularity on social media over the years. Now, amid the excitement of the re-release, Shah has announced the sequel Tumbbad 2 and teased ‘Pralay Aayega.’

Today, September 14, Sohum Shah took to his Instagram and shared an official announcement video of Tumbbad 2. In the short clip, Vinayak's son Pandurang Rao is seen crying. A voiceover is heard in the background, saying, “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh phir laut ke aayega… yeh darwaza bhi ek baar phir khulega (The wheel of time is round, what has passed will return again…this door will also open once again).”

Hearing this, Pandurang asks if Hastar will also come. The video ends with the words, “Pralay, Pralay aayega (Catastrophe will come).” The caption said, “#TUMBBAD2. Pralay Aayega.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm and expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Tumbbad once in a lifetime movie, can't wait for TUMBBAD 2 SOHUM SIR this is REAL INDIAN CINEMA. MASTERPIECE.”

A user stated, “Very excited for the storyline sir!” while another wrote, “One of the greatest movie of Indian cinema!! Waiting for tumbbad 2.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

The first part, Tumbbad, is directed by Rahi Anil Barve with Adesh Prasad as the co-director. The film is produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. According to Pinkvilla’s box office report, the film has collected close to Rs 1.50 crore on the opening day of its re-release. These are triple the opening collection of the movie’s original run.

Back in 2021, Sohum Shah opened up about his plans for the Tumbbad sequel in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. He had said, “Definitely, I want to make Tumbbad 2, because part one is loved.” He added, “Next up could be a prequel or a sequel, because the world and characters are very rich.”

