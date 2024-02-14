Twinkle Khanna's funny take on Akshay Kumar's Valentine's Day post for BMCM's Tiger Shroff is every wife ever

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are really successful and popular in their respective fields. They are also one of the most popular and loved couples in Bollywood. On Valentine's day, Khiladi took to social media to drop pictures with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. Now, the Mrs Funny Bones writer has reacted to it in a hilarious way.

Twinkle Khanna reacts to Akshay Kumar's post

Today, on Valentine's Day, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on Akshay Kumar's Valentine's post with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The actress-turned-author wrote: "Celebrating Valentine's Day with someone he clearly loves more than me (monkey hiding face emoji) #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan"

Check out her story!

Akshay Kumar is preferring bromance over romance on Valentine's Day

Today, on February 14th, Kumar shared some pictures with Tiger Shroff from the sets of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the first picture, we see the two holding each other's hand. In the second one, both the actors are having a great time as Kumar lifts Tiger in the air. The caption read: "Bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day (bro-fist emojis) #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #ValentinesDay #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024"

Check out his post!

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by him along with Aditya Basu and Suraj Gianani. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Roy. It is slated to release theatrically on April 10th this year, coinciding with Eid.

Kumar was last seen in the survival drama thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue with Parineeti Chopra. The film was based on the real-life Raniganj coalfield disaster and it met with positive critical response. However, it underperformed at the box-office. Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kumar has several films in the lineup including Sarfira, Singham Again, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Khel Khel Mein, Hera Pheri 3 and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

