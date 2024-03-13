Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The social media sensation, Bigg Boss OTT star, and television personality Uorfi Javed is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor.

The social media influencer Uorfi Javed who has always been the talk of the town for her unique fashion choices and strong sense of individuality is set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha has created a story that introduces a completely different kind of dynamic to a story that presents a change that love goes through in-camera time. Now, with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are set to bring a story that is relevant to this generation which opens up about love in the era of the internet and social media.

Relevant to the theme of the film, we will see famous social media sensation, Uorfi Javed making her big screen debut in the film. Being a part of this digitalized world, Uorfi is a great example that aptly suits the best of the film as she is the biggest icon who became popular in India through social media.

More about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aims to bring a story of love to the world of the internet where social media has a major influence. After the news of Tushar Kapoor, and Mouni Roy doing a cameo in the film, Uorfi's Bollywood debut with the film doubled up the anticipation.

According to India Today, earlier, an independent source from the industry revealed that Mouni Roy will feature in a key role. They said, "Mouni Roy will be seen in the most awaited sequel of Ektaa R Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Ektaa and Mouni have gone a long way from the beginning of her career as Mouni was launched by Ektaa. In the film, Mouni will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

