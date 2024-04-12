Lately, Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has been making headlines regarding seeking confirmation from the contestants. Adding to this, today the tentative contestant list has surfaced on the internet, which includes the names of the allegedly shortlisted candidates for the upcoming adventurous reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 tentative contestant list

Recently, a tentative contestant list for the upcoming season of the adrenaline-boosting show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has surfaced on the internet, which includes the names of the supposedly shortlisted candidates from all over the industry who will be showcasing their thrilling side on the show.

The names in the tentative list include many ex-contestants from the biggest controversial shows, Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss OTT. The tentative list includes these names:

Abhishek Kumar

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Mannara Chopra

Manisha Rani

Abhishek Malhan

Elvish Yadav

Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt

Manasvi Mamgai

Jiya Shankar

Shoaib Ibrahim

Vivek Dahiya

Helly Shah

Feroze Khan aka Khanzaadi

Speaking of the same, recently Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar has confirmed his participation in the upcoming show after a prolonged denial, as he was not ready to face his fears on national television. Prior to this, the Udaariyaan actor was revealed to be claustrophobic on Bigg Boss 17.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has also withdrawn from Ekta Kapoor's project Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, which she was offered earlier, on the grounds of feeling uncomfortable in doing intimate scenes.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui has declined the offer from the makers of KKK 14 due to his passport issues and a recent shoulder injury.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's adrenaline-boosting show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is slated to broadcast after the conclusion of Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty's dance reality show, Dance Deewane Season 4, which Bharti Singh currently hosts. Reportedly, the shooting of the show will begin in May.

The shooting of the show will be held in Thailand or Georgia, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

