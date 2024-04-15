Although Smriti Irani is busy with her political career, her portrayal of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is still iconic. It celebrated big Indian festivals and emerged as a trendsetter. Smriti's stint on the show made her a household name, and she is still remembered as Tulsi by many avid viewers of Indian daily soaps.

In a recent interaction with a portal, the actress-turned-politician revealed how she managed to grab the opportunity to play Tulsi in the show.

Smriti Irani reveals how she bagged Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

While talking to Curly Tales, Smriti Irani was asked how she was cast as Tulsi in the classic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The former actress said, "That didn't happen because of persona or personality or anything else. Astrologer baitha tha ek Ekta Kapoor ke office mein toh panditji ne kaha yeh jo ladki abhi ghum rahi hai wahan pe, isko rokiye, yeh kaun hai (An astrologer was sitting in Ekta Kapoor's office. So the priest said, "Who is this girl roaming around)." Apparently, he is a face reader."

Smriti further stated, "Toh unhone kyun, kya hai, kyun roke isko. Unhone kahan isko agar tum rokoge, iss se kaam karoge, yeh bahut bada desh mein naam hone wali hai (So, she said, "Why, why should we stop her?" He said, if you stop her if you work with her she is going to be a big name in the country)." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Look at Smriti Irani's video here:

She added, "Aur usne kaha kya sign kar rahi ho. Toh mujhe uss waqt kareeban rs 1200-1300 milen wale the uss contract mein. Aur main uss wqat naukri kar rahi thi Mc Donald's mein jhaadu pochhe ki jisme mahine ka Rs 1800 mil raha tha. Toh mere liye din ka Rs 1200 was much better than mahine ka Rs 1800. Mere paas uss waqt naukri nahi thi aisi. Agar aap Rs 1800 mahine ka kamate ho aur aap 22-23 saal ke ho aur aapko apna ghar chalana hai, aapke paas option nahi hai."

"(And he asked me, "What are you signing?" I was about to get rupees 1200 to 1400 in the contract, and at that time, I was working at McDonald's as a cleaner, where I earned Rs 1800 per month. So, Rs 1200 per day was much better for me than earning Rs 1800 a month. I did not have a job at that time. If you earn Rs 1800 per month and are 22-23 years old and have to run your household, you don't have any option)."

For the unversed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi started airing in 2000 and ran for almost eight years on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim reveal son Ruhaan was unwell during Eid celebrations; talk about second baby