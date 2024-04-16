In a very recent video, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani who is still remembered in the television industry for her iconic role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi talked about how she bagged the role. In the video, she claimed that an astrologer who was sitting at Ektaa Kapoor’s office suggested the director-producer sign her up. However, sharing the video in her story, Ektaa Kapoor wrote that it’s a false narrative.

Ektaa Kapoor reacts to Smriti Irani’s statement

Resharing the video on her official Instagram handle, where Smriti Irani is talking about bagging the role, Ektaa Kapoor wrote in the caption, “NOT TRUE!!!! MONISHA. GOT UR. AUDITION. WE SAW. CHOSE IN ONE SECOND!!!”

Check out Ektaa Kapoor’s post here:

For the unversed, in Smriti Irani's words, "That didn't happen because of persona or personality or anything else. An astrologer was sitting in Ekta Kapoor's office. So he said, 'Who is this girl roaming around?' Apparently, he was a face reader. Toh unhone kaha kyun, kya hai, kyun roke isko. Unhone kaha isko agar tum rokoge, iss se kaam karoge, yeh bahut bada desh mein naam hone wali hai."

“(So, she said, "Why, why should we stop her?" He said, if you stop her if you work with her she is going to be a big name in the country)."

She further talked about how she was working for a monthly salary of Rs 1800 at McDonald’s at that time whereas Kapoor offered her a daily salary of Rs 1200, which she considered a better offer.

Reaction of netizens

Ektaa Kapoor’s comment sparked a reaction among netizens. One user wrote, “Ekta Kapoor denied her statement...jhutii hai ye..check @ektarkapoor storyy.” Another commented, “She is lying....check Ekta Kapoor stories.”

However, a section of the netizens praised her and called her an inspiration. “Salute her! Inspiring journey through a struggling one,” reads a comment.

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the actress essayed the role of Tulsi for 8 years. Other actors in the drama included Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, and Sumeet Sachdev, among others.

