EXCLUSIVE: Dibakar Banerjee on Ektaa Kapoor’s initial reaction to Love Sex Aur Dhokha, ‘She wanted to make LSD 2’

Dibakar Banerjee is returning as the director for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. LSD was released in 2010, and almost 14 years later, Ekta Kapoor announced the sequel. The film has been garnering buzz ever since its announcement. After a solid teaser and trailer, Dibakar sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla to talk about the movie and also opened up on his working relationship with Ektaa Kapoor.

EKtaa Kapoor's reaction to Love Sex Aur Dhokha and making of sequel

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dibakar Banerjee was asked about his working relationship with Ektaa Kapoor and whether they often have creative conflicts. Banerjee replied, 'We have a very nice relationship, and I really like it. He added that both of them are intense and extremly head strong. As for creative conflicts, yes, we do have them, all the time, but we ultimately end up listening to each other. Either she gives in or I do.'

On being asked about Love Sex Dhokha, Dibakar revealed that soon after doing Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Ekta's team approached him, thinking that he would be doing his next project with a big star. However, he narrated the LSD story to them, and they went to Ektaa half scared to tell her. She responded, 'This is it, just call him, let's talk.' He further revealed that it was initially Ektaa's plan to make LSD 2, and she came up with the idea back in 2019-2020.

Check out the full interview here:

About Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The trailer for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 offer a glimpse into the film's exploration of the dark side of today's digital world. Flooded with familiar social media icons, the trailer paints a picture of our obsession with sharing, connecting, and consuming online content. Director Dibakar Banerjee takes an unflinching approach, showcasing the raw realities of the digital age. Prepare for a story that delves into the impact of social media on love and relationships in this hyper-connected world.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, will be released on April 19, 2024.

