Social media personality and actress Uorfi Javed recently made a shocking revelation about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. She was talking to a media portal at an event in the city when she was asked about the stand-up comedian. Her statement has come as a shock for netizens and the wide fanbase of Faruqui.

Uorfi Javed has also uploaded a selfie with the Bigg Boss 17 winner that she captured at the event. Read on to find out her exact words about Munawar Faruqui.

Uorfi Javed on Munawar Faruqui

Uorfi Javed was asked about Munawar Faruqui’s fanbase. She said, “Meri tarah nahin hai woh. Mere se, multiplied by 1 crore hai (He’s not like me. He’s like me multiplied by 10 million). It’s crazy. I love Munawar. I think he’s a very nice human being.”

For the unversed, fans of Munawar are called Munawar ki Janta, and time and again, they have proved that they will continue standing by him through thick and thin.

The words of praise did not stop there. Javed also added, "You are literally the best. He has a very good heart. Dil ka bahut achha hai woh."

Check out Uorfi Javed and Munawar Faruqui’s selfie here:

Well, this is not the first time Uorfi has been heard praising the Bigg Boss 17 winner. In a previous interaction with the paparazzi, she even said that she was ready to be Munawar’s girlfriend and that he should leave her current girlfriend.

In her words, “I love Munawar, mujhe Munawar bahot pasand hai aur agar kuch hoga toh kyu nanhi karungi main? Itna acha ladka hai woh. I love you, Munawar, apni girlfriend ko chorho mere pass aao (I really like Munawar, and if something happens, why wouldn’t I do it? He’s such a good guy. I love you, Munawar, leave your girlfriend and come to me).”

On Sunday evening, the Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 actress also uploaded a selfie with Faruqui. Taking to her Instagram story, she uploaded the picture of the two flaunting the brightest smiles and wrote, “Always the sweetest. @munawar.faruqui owes you big time.”

For the unversed, Uorfi Javed made her Bollywood debut recently with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT and a guest in the following season.

