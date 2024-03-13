10 best Aishwarya Rai movies that showcase her flawless acting prowess

Aishwarya Rai movies mean a canvas of beautiful acting, expression, flawless delivery of dialogues, and amazing dance steps that never fail to captivate the audience. She is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses that the film industry has ever seen. Her Hindi debut film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya co-starring Bobby Deol was released in 1997 and after that, she carved a niche for herself with films like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, and many more. On the other hand, one of Aishwarya Rai’s recent movies is Ponniyin Selvan: II.

As we celebrate her amazing filmography, here is a curated list of some of the best Aishwarya Rai movies.

Here are 10 best Aishwarya Rai movies that you can binge-watch anytime

1. Devdas

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Jaya Bhattacharya

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Jaya Bhattacharya Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: JioCinema

Undoubtedly, Devdas is one of the best Aishwarya Rai movies of all time. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. In the story, Devdas' life slides downward after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the lady (Aishwarya) he loves, and he turns to booze and a life of sin to alleviate the pain.

Advertisement

2. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Cast: Salman Khan , Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

, Ajay Devgn, Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 1999

1999 Where to watch: JioCinema

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the most-acclaimed films of Aishwarya Rai. The story follows a newlywed man realizing that his wife is in love with another man. He decides to bring them together. Ignoring the contempt he may receive, he takes his wife to Italy in pursuit of her love.

3. Guru

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Mallika Sherawat, Mukesh Bhatt, Arjan Bajwa, Murad Ali, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Arya Babbar, Roshan Seth, Madhavan, Baby Simran, Laxmi Rattan

, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Mallika Sherawat, Mukesh Bhatt, Arjan Bajwa, Murad Ali, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Arya Babbar, Roshan Seth, Madhavan, Baby Simran, Laxmi Rattan Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Netflix

Guru is one of the most popular Abhishek-Aishwarya movies . It follows the life of ambitious Gurukanth Desai on his rise to power as a successful business magnate in the late 50s in India. By luck and strategy, Guru weds the lovely Sujata for her dowry, but eventually realizes his true feelings for her. Desai becomes a major player in the business world, but his questionable tactics draw the attention of newspaper mogul Gupta, a man of integrity determined to take him down.

4. Jodhaa Akbar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Netflix

In Jodhaa Akbar, a fiery Rajput princess named Jodhaa is compelled by political circumstances to wed the Mughal Emperor Akbar. True love develops between the pair as a result of their shared respect and adoration.

Advertisement

5. Iruvar

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Tabu Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

With Mani Ratman’s Tamil film Iruvar, Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997. In the story, Anandan, a struggling actor, shares a bond with a writer who is part of a political party. Problems ensue between them when Anandan is chosen to represent his party and contest in the elections.

6. Guzaarish

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Swara Bhaskar

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Swara Bhaskar Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: YouTube

In the film Guzaarish, renowned former magician Ethan, now a quadriplegic, files a petition for euthanasia. While he awaits the verdict, Omar, a young magic enthusiast, convinces Ethan to pass on his legacy to him.

7. Taal

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 1999

1999 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Taal, Mansi becomes popular with the help of Vikrant after her ex-boyfriend's family insults her and her father. When her ex-lover apologises and tries to win her back, problems develop.

8. Mohabbatein

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shefali Shah, Helen, Amrish Puri, Archana Puran Singh, Uday Chopra, Kim Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Jugal Hansraj

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shefali Shah, Helen, Amrish Puri, Archana Puran Singh, Uday Chopra, Kim Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Jugal Hansraj Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Mohabbatein, Narayan, the Gurukul's rigorous principal, does not believe in love and prevents his students from following their emotions. Things take a turn for the worse when a music teacher questions his authority.

Advertisement

9. Raincoat

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: Rituparno Ghosh

Rituparno Ghosh IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Raincoat, love and nostalgia fill the air when Manoj meets his ex-lover Neerja, who is married to someone else. As they reminisce about the past, the two weave a web of lies about their present.

10. Dhoom 2

Cast: Hrithik Roshan , Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, Harry Josh, Mohit Chouhan, Yusuf Hussain, Mohit Chauhan

, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, Harry Josh, Mohit Chouhan, Yusuf Hussain, Mohit Chauhan Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Sanjay Gadhvi IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Dhoom 2, Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan), Ali Bose (Uday Chopra), and Sonali Bose (Bipasha Basu), three Indian police officers in Mumbai, join forces to bring down a cunning criminal, Aryan (Hrithik Roshan). But they were unaware of the difficulty of their task, for Aryan has formed a partnership with the beautiful thief, Sunehri (Aishwarya Rai).

Apart from these, Aishwarya Rai has done several successful films in her celebrated career. Fans cannot wait to see her magical acting again in the future.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, nominees for Best Actor Female OTT Popular Choice