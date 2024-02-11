WATCH: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus’ song Flowers and Internet can’t keep calm

Usha Uthup is a veteran singer of the Indian music industry who has impressed the young and old with her versatile and soul-touching voice. Recently, people fell in love with her all over again when they heard her version of international sensation Miley Cyrus’s song Flowers.

Back in the day when the audience didn’t know much about pop or jazz, playback singer Usha Uthup Iyer rocked those forms of music. With many songs to her credit, she is one of the top senior artists who is loved by all. But a couple of hours ago, netizens were pleasantly surprised when she started singing Miley Cyrus’s recently released song Flowers which recently earned Cyrus her first-ever Grammy Award.

In the video that’s circulating online, the senior singer can be seen wearing a maroon-hued saree that she paired with a black blouse. Donning heavy gold jhumkaas and sporting her patent big bindi with flowers in her hair, she performed for the audience at what seemed like a café.

In her career spanning more than a decade, Miley Cyrus created many hit tracks but this was the first time that the famous singer won the award in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for her song Flowers from the album Endless Summer Vacation at the Grammy's 2024.

Netizens react to Usha Uthup singing Flowers by Miley Cyrus

After the video went extensively viral online, many people came to the comments section to laud the singer’s impeccable performance. A user wrote that she is awesome and that she deserves the Padma Bhushan she was given this year. While many called Uthup an ‘Indian rockstar’, a user thought that she was ahead of her time and didn't get what she deserved.

A third one commented, “Have always enjoyed her singing! Saw her live in a swanky restaurant in Mumbai when it was still BoMbay! Even got her album in vinyl and was delighted by her rendition of California Dreamin. She is still d’bomb!” There were also some who called her the pride of India and others wanted Miley to watch the impressive video.

