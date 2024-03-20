And what a night it was! Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards again emerged as a grand affair as celebrities across different walks of life were honored and acknowledged for their exceptional talent. From the television landscape, the star-studded event witnessed Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Ankita Lokhande, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others raising the fashion quotient.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards not only honored the esteemed personalities for their exceptional brilliance, but we captured some viral moments during the gala night. Let us have a look at some of the moments at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards that stole away the limelight.

When Rupali Ganguly met Akshay Kumar

At the extravaganza night, Rupali Ganguly was seen interacting with Akshay Kumar. The Jolly LLB actor hugged her as they shared some words delightedly. The Anupamaa actress considers him as her 'Rakhi brother' and was elated to see him at the event. It was after so many years that Akshay attended an award night, and seeing him at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was no less than a delightful surprise for Rupali.

Shabana Azmi and Rupali Ganguly's pure bond

Veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Rupali had a heartfelt encounter. Their interaction served as one of the most genuine connections at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. As the duo shared laughter, Rupali and Shabana stole the limelight.

Karan Johar and Rupali Ganguly in one frame

After Rupali Ganguly was honored with the Best Actor (Female) (TV) award, Karan Johar hugged her. Congratulating her big win, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director was seen sharing a fun conversation with the Anupamaa actress. Karan's mom is a huge fan of the Anupamaa show and an admirer of Rupali's work. Earlier, the actress even shared a video wishing his mom on her birthday on social media.

When Dilip Joshi met Vaani Kapoor and Javed Akhtar

It goes without saying that Dilip Joshi was one of the key personalities who graced the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. He won the Best Actor (Male) (TV). While he posed at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame, the renowned actor exchanged warm gestures with the War actress Vaani Kapoor. The two shook hands and greeted each other formally. For the star-studded event, Dilip Joshi opted for a minimalistic black suit and radiated timeless charm. Later, the TMKOC actor warmly met Javed Akhtar.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's unmissable moment

The Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta attended the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. They dazzled as they walked on the TRENDS Walk Of Fame, shelling major relationship goals. During the event, they couldn’t keep their eyes off each other. Having their own whispering conversation at the gala night is too sweet to miss. Have a look:

Shehnaaz Gill shares a moment with Anil Kapoor

At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, Shehnaaz Gill warmly met Anil Kapoor, her co-star from the Thank You For Coming movie. The duo shared a warm gesture as the Animal actor hugged her, thereby underlining the sweet and humble bond they share in real life. The Bigg Boss 13 fame bagged the Most Stylish Haute Stepper Award at the event.

Mohsin Khan feels elated about winning

Mohsin Khan earned popularity owing to his role as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was named the Most Stylish TV Actor at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. For the starry affair, he opted for a black ensemble and paired it with a golden embellished jacket. After winning the award, an elated Mohsin Khan posed overwhelmingly at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame. Needless to say, his charisma knows no bounds. Mohsin even exchanged a few sweet gestures with the paparazzi.

