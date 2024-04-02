Ajay Devgn receives warm birthday wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and more celebs

Today marks the 55th birthday of actor Ajay Devgn, undoubtedly one of the industry's finest actors. Whether it's thrillers, comedies, romance, drama, or suspense, Devgn excels in every genre. As he adds another year to his journey, let's glimpse the heartfelt birthday wishes pouring in from celebrities on social media, acknowledging his remarkable talent and contributions to cinema.

Ajay Devgn receives warm Birthday wishes

B-town celebrities and Ajay Devgn's close friends took to social media and poured love on the Shaitaan actor's big day!

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Desmukh took to Instagram and shared an old video from the sets of Total Dhamaal. He captioned it, Birthday Boy AJ @ajaydevgn at his best with his poker face humour- Fun BTS during the promotion of Total Dhamaal with @anilskapoor sir, @madhuridixitnene mam & our director @indrakumarofficial #happybirthdayajaydevgn I love you my friend….".

Take a look:

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and shared a old picture and wrote, "Happy happy happy birthdaayyy AJJJ!!! Here's to celebrating the incredible person you are, and to many more years of love, laughter and selfless bond. #FriendforLife

@ajaydevgn."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Om Raut

Director Om Raut took to Twitter and shared a picture with Ajay Devgn from the sets of Tanhaji to extend birthday wishes. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Boss."

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who shared the screen with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De and Runway 32 took to Instagram stories and extended birthday wishes. She wrote, "Happy Bdayy captain, wishing you the most amazing, thrilling, creative and healthy year!! May you keep doing the amazing work you do always."

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram stories and shared a sweet birthday wish for his Thank God co-star Ajay Devgn. He wrote, "Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn sir, Here's to an amazing year ahead, Big Love and Hug."

Take a look:

Rohit Shetty

Ace director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with Ajay Devgn to wish him on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Big Brother."

Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture with Ajay Devgn to wish him on his special day. He wrote, "I've always got ur back like you've got mine. Happy birthday brother, wishing you the best year ahead."

Take a look:

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to share the screen with Ajay Devgn in Raid 2 took to social media and shared a sweet birthday wish. She wrote, " Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn, wish you a birthday as iconic as the characters you play, love and light."

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Ajay Devgn in Singham avatar and extended birthday wishes. She wrote, " Happy Birthday bajirao singham, there's no one like you tons of love always."

Take a look:

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in supernatural thriller Shaitaan. Currently, he is prepping for his next Maidaan co-starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects include a diverse array of films such as Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4, showcasing his versatility and commitment to entertaining audiences with a variety of roles.

ALSO READ: Kajol's hilarious birthday post for Ajay Devgn is proof of their evergreen husband-wife love