Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Vaani Kapoor wins Just Herbs presents Most Stylish Glam Star award

The third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, held on March 18 at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai, proved to be an electrifying affair. Esteemed personalities from the entertainment industry congregated to be acknowledged for their significant contributions to the field, as well as to be celebrated for their distinctive sense of style. This prestigious event witnessed the collaboration of Pinkvilla with several renowned brands. Notably, Just Herbs joined forces with Pinkvilla to bestow the title of Most Stylish Glam Star upon Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor wins Just Herbs presents Most Stylish Glam Star at PSSI Awards 2024

Actress Vaani Kapoor, radiating elegance in a vibrant and captivating gown, recently graced the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 with her presence. Her impeccable sense of style and fashion prowess earned her the Just Herbs presents Most Stylish Glam Star award. This accolade, acknowledging her unparalleled style quotient, was presented to her by none other than Megha Sabhlok, Chief Operations Officer and co-founder of Just Herbs, alongside Indian Producer Jayantilal Gada.

The award ceremony witnessed a dazzling array of Bollywood celebrities adding to the glitz and glamor. Notable stars such as Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, and many others lit up the occasion with their charm.

