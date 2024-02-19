Jacqueline Fernandez gets Valentine's Day letter from Conman Sukesh: Dedicating Maan Meri Jaan to calling out 'gold digger'; 7 HIGHLIGHTS

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been in jail for a case pertaining to money laundering. He has also been linked to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Numerous love letters and romantic messages from Sukesh to the actress have surfaced, but Fernandez has never responded to them. Recently, we got our hands on a new letter sent by Sukesh Chandrashekar to Jacqueline Fernandez on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Here are 7 major points he highlighted in his special Valentine’s Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

In a nearly four-page letter, Sukesh refers to his ‘love’ Jacqueline Fernandez as ‘Bomma’ and wishes her on Valentine’s Day. He writes, “I once again on this beautiful special day, affirm that I love you like crazy and you are the cause of my heartbeat…(accompanied by a red heart)”. He went on to claim that he had missed her so much from the first day of Valentine’s week and had been thinking about her. “In the letter, Sukesh also mentions that it’s their second Valentine’s together being away from each other however it will not be the same anymore. “This year is our year, which is gonna break all the negativity and obstacles around us.

1. “My baby, on this day, I wanna confess, I am so lucky and blessed to have you in my life, you are the most beautiful thing that has ever happened in my life. Baby, you are so beautiful inside out. How many ever lives to come, I just want you and only you, by my side,” he wrote in the letter.

Advertisement

He further addresses being provoked to take ‘unwanted steps’ stating as human beings we all ‘react’, ‘mislead’, and ‘instigated’. Having said that, according to him eventually it is the ‘heart’ that wins in the matter.

2. Defending his ‘unwanted steps’ he apologized by writing, “However, I was no different, as human, I also reacted and moved against you, as I felt, hurt, and betrayed, but I paused, as my heart, started pointing at me that how can I even hurt you, or even a thought of it. You can never hurt in any form, to someone you love more than anything else in the life. Then I held back and was so angry on myself".

Sukesh Chandrashekhar went on to mention the promise he had made to her on the day the actress said her ‘yes’ following which he stopped himself. According to him, in all these things it is the power of their love that won in the end and ‘showed the world such power could ever stop the love for each other, no matter whatsoever,’ he mentioned.

The alleged conman also addressed some of the people who ‘were enjoying seeing things going wrong’ between them. Referring to them (allegedly hinting at Nora Fatehi and her legal team) as “Gold Digger”, he revealed getting an indirect message instigating him against the actress. In the letter responding to them, he shared a message for them.

3. “Dear Gold Digger, you, and your associates before in time also tried creating rifts between me and Jackie, but went unsuccessful, now during this bad phase, once again, you tried, this time it failed drastically for you guys. Anyways, I want to make one thing clear as they say blood is thicker than water.”

According to Sukesh, ‘Love is stronger than the power of the universe.’ He opined that misunderstandings do happen in all relationships, and in their case, it is so ‘peculiar and one of its kind’. Nonetheless, all these things have only made their relationship strong.

4. He mentioned, “Jackie is my responsibility, and I am here to protect her, and would not let anything go wrong with her anymore, come what may, no power in this world can stop us loving each other. So, all you haters, watching out for me, you all have anyways labelled me “BAD “, but the true fact is I am not “BAD “close, I am “BRUTAL.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went on to reveal that he watched the Umang awards and lauded the actress’ ‘outstanding’ performance. Calling the actress, ‘so pretty,’ he further complimented by stating that he kept looking at her eyes. “God, crazy about you, my baby boo. I lose my balance out from the ground as they say love hits you hard, and it is the best high,” he wrote.

5. In addition to this, he also encouraged Jacqueline in the letter as he wrote, “Baby be strong, don’t worry about anything I am here, it’s just a matter of time, I am gonna cast the magic spell, all the allegations, charges are gonna fall flat as none of them are true even by .1%.”

6. He also divulged in the letter, “Lastly, my love, I have some special gifts lined out for you, this Valentines, which I will surprise you with, coming days.”

7. He concluded the letter by addressing his special Valentine’s dedication for her which he expressed as ‘deepest heart and soul to you’, the Valentine’s song for her which is King’s Maan Meri Jaan.

In the end, he wished his ‘jaan’ on Valentine’s Day and expressed his love for ‘Botta Bomma’ whom he declared loving like ‘crazy’.

ALSO READ: Revisiting 5 chart-topping songs of King ahead of Vh1 Supersonic 2024; Maan Meri Jaan to Tu Aake Dekhle