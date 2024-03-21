Vedang Raina on debuting with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in The Archies; ‘I felt at home’

Bollywood actor Vedang Raina has gained significant popularity ever since his debut release. He entered the industry last year in December with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also marked the debut of star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda among others. In a recent interview, the Jigra actor talked about his experience of working with the team and revealed her he felt at home with them.

Vedang Raina on his experience of working with star-kids in The Archies

In a recent onstage interaction at CNN News18’s Rising Bharat Summit, Vedang Raina also marked his gracious presence at the event. During the conversation, he reflected on making a significant debut with popular star kids like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in The Archies.

In response to which, Vedang shared that neither he felt that way nor was he made to felt so. The actor explained that it was already a very big deal for him to be on the movie sets and that he was a part of a movie. He had nothing in his mind about the people he was working him. Since they all were debutantes, the actor expressed his belief by stating that it felt like it is just a group of friends working hard to make a film.

“Because we were on this journey together, hum sab apni pehli film kar rahe the toh aisa feel hi nahi hua ki, kuch aisa dynamic tha hi nahi (we all were doing our first film so we didn’t feel like that and there were no such dynamics). Aisa laga ki bas hum 7 dost hain aur ek saath mehnat karke film bana rahe hain. Mujhe kabhi aisa feel nahi karaya gaya ki (it felt like we are seven friends working hard to make a film. I wasn’t made to feel that) I’m working with people who are carrying such immense legacy. I felt at home,” he said.

In his debut film, Vedang was seen essaying the role of Reggie. Furthermore, he will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s highly-anticipated Jigra headlined by Alia Bhatt which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. The film touted to be revolving around the sibling bond is expected to feature Vedang as Alia’s younger brother in the film.

