Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty, aged 74, is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He will be honored during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony scheduled for October 8, 2024.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news on X. He wrote, "Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

Earlier this year, Mithun was awarded the esteemed Padma Bhushan Award. He launched his film career with the 1976 National Award-winning drama Mrigayaa, directed by Mrinal Sen. For this role, he received his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

Throughout his career, Mithun has received two additional National Film Awards for his performances in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). He became a household name after playing the titular role in the 1982 film, Disco Dancer, which became a huge box-office success.

He was also praised for the 1990 movie, Agneepath. He often appears on reality shows as a judge. Recently, he featured in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. His son, Namashi Chakraborty, made his Bollywood debut in the film Bad Boy.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honor in Indian cinema, presented annually during the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals.

Chakraborty will be the 54th recipient of this prestigious award, which was established in 1969 to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema. Phalke directed India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913.

So far, 53 individuals have been honored with this award, including notable figures such as Prithviraj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, B.R. Chopra, and Yash Chopra. Waheeda Rehman was the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

