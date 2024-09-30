Anupam Kher REACTS after Ahmedabad bullion firm's owner gets duped of Rs 1.6 crore with fake currency carrying actor’s photo: 'Kuch bhi...'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher reacted to reports about counterfeit currency featuring his face being found in Gujarat. To provide context, the Ahmedabad Police seized fake notes amounting to Rs 1.60 crore. In the circulated videos, Anupam’s image appeared on Rs 500 notes in place of Mahatma Gandhi’s. The notes also had Resole Bank of India printed instead of Reserve Bank of India. Clips of these fake currency notes have since gone viral on social media.

Anupam also shared the video of a report about the fake notes recovery and said in Hindi, “Lo kar lo baat. My photo instead of Gandhiji’s photo on the five hundred rupee note???? Anything can happen!”

Check out Kher's post here:

According to The Indian Express, the counterfeit notes were discovered after Mehul Thakkar, a bullion firm owner, was scammed out of Rs 1.60 crore. A case has been filed against unknown individuals in Ahmedabad.

The report states that Thakkar informed the police that a group expressed interest in purchasing 2,100 grams of gold and requested delivery to the Navrangpura area of the city. Thakkar sent the gold through his employee, who handed it over to the two suspects and received a plastic bag in return. The suspects claimed the bag contained Rs 1.3 crore in cash.

The suspects made excuses, saying they needed to get the remaining Rs 30 lakhs from a nearby shop, and then fled. One of the bullion firm's employees later found the counterfeit notes. The police are currently investigating the matter.

The suspects also requested that the amount be counted using a counting machine. Meanwhile, according to the police, the two individuals fled the shop with the gold, claiming they were going to retrieve the remaining Rs 30 lakh from a nearby store. However, when Thakkar's employees opened the plastic bag, they discovered counterfeit notes inside.

A case has been filed at the Navrangpura police station. In an interview with The Indian Express, Inspector A.A. Desai stated that the suspects had orchestrated a scheme to deceive the bullion firm. He noted that even the courier service used for the gold delivery was fraudulent, lacking a registered rental agreement.

The suspects had rented the shop and placed a fake sign for the courier company, assuring the landlord that they would sign the rental agreement within a day or two. The currency notes they delivered were counterfeit and featured pictures of Anupam Kher. As of now, no arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

On the professional front, Kher was most recently seen in the courtroom drama Kaagaz 2, which debuted on March 1, 2024. Directed by V.K. Prakash, this sequel to Kaagaz boasts an impressive cast, including Darshan Kumar, Satish Kaushik, and Smriti Kalra.

Currently, Kher is focused on his upcoming project, Tanvi The Great, produced under his banner, Anupam Kher Studio. Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Iain Glen would be taking on a significant role in the film.

Kher had assembled a renowned team, including Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani for the music and Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, among others. The addition of Iain Glen to the cast has only heightened the excitement surrounding the project.

He is also set to appear in another film, Vijay 69, expanding his diverse slate of projects.

