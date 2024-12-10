Vicky Kaushal has unexpected reaction when wife Katrina Kaif appreciates him: ‘Pata nahi kya kar liya maine’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often get candid about each other in interviews. The actor has expressed in the past that his wife always gives him honest feedback about his work. Now, Vicky has shared his unexpected reaction whenever Katrina appreciates him. He revealed that he thinks what he had done to deserve that.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India for the Actors Roundtable, Bollywood stars talked about what helped them stay grounded. Rajkummar Rao shared that his wife Patralekhaa was his ‘most honest critic.’

Reacting to this, Vicky Kaushal said, “Even I have a wife that jis din tareef mil jati hai, mujhe lagta hai pata nahi kya kar liya maine. Kabhi kabar mujhe lagta hai ki itna bhi aaina mat dikhao mujhe (Even I have a wife that the day I get the praise, I feel like I don't know what I have done. Sometimes I feel that don’t show me the mirror this much).”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple recently completed three years of their marriage. On the special occasion of their third wedding anniversary, Katrina shared a beautiful selfie with her husband from their recent vacation. They were all smiles as they spent some quality time together.

In the caption, Katrina expressed her love for Vicky, saying, “Dil tu, jaan tu… (My heart, my life),” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Have a look at the post.

Today, December 10, Katrina Kaif posted more glimpses from their Rajasthan getaway, where they enjoyed a jungle safari. She shared some cute selfies of herself and also captured the wild animals. Their holiday also involved a bonfire and some drinks. The actress captioned the post, “48 hrs in the jungle.” Check it out!

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has been busy filming for the magnum opus Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Vicky’s period drama Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna is set to release on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcements of Katrina Kaif’s upcoming projects.

