Meet actor who tore apart engineering job letter for career in films; has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and is married to top Bollywood star

Many of the famous actors in Bollywood had previously pursued different fields before they decided to make a career in film. The person we’re talking about in this piece is one such actor. He tore apart an engineering job letter for acting and went on to work in many popular films. He has even starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a movie. He is also married to a top Bollywood heroine. Were you able to guess? We mean Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal is the son of action director Sham Kaushal. He holds an engineering degree. In an old interview with the Times of India, Vicky revealed that he realized that he wanted to pursue a film career during his studies. He said, “I had a job letter in my hand after completing my engineering in 2009, which I tore apart.”

Vicky Kaushal started his career as an assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur. After doing some minor roles, his first leading role came in Masaan (2015). The film received a lot of acclaim.

Vicky went on to star in films like Raman Raghav 2.0 and Love Per Square Foot before doing Raazi with Alia Bhatt. He portrayed the character of Iqbal, a Pakistani army officer. Then came Sanju, where he played Ranbir Kapoor’s best friend, Kamli. It was a huge box-office success.

Some other notable titles in Vicky’s filmography include Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, and more. Uri earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. In 2023, he made a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer comedy drama Dunki.

Vicky’s last appearance was in the 2024 rom-com Bad Newz. Next, he is looking forward to the period drama Chhaava, which will arrive in 2025. The actor is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He is also set to headline Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar.

On the personal front, Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif in 2021. They make for one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

Coming to his social media presence, Vicky has an active Instagram account where he enjoys a following of 19.8 million.

