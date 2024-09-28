Katrina Kaif says she ‘prioritizes’ spending time with loved ones amid demanding schedule: ‘These moments recharge me’

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Apart from her work life, she often shares glimpses of her quality time with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their family on social media. She recently expressed that she ‘prioritizes’ spending time with her loved ones even amid a demanding schedule. She shared that these moments ‘recharge’ her.

In a recent conversation with Lifestyle Asia, Katrina Kaif shared that she has learned to take breaks and set time aside for personal moments amid her constant work and commitments. She expressed the importance of spending time with her family and doing the things that she loved.

The actress said, “Whether it’s spending time with family, pursuing a hobby, or simply relaxing, these moments recharge me. My schedule might be demanding, but I now prioritize making time, even if it’s just small pockets in a busy day.”

Katrina further shared how she felt when she was with her loved ones. “Those are the moments where everything feels peaceful and complete — no rush, no distractions, just being present with the people who matter the most,” she stated.

Katrina added that people tend to ignore simple moments in life, but they’re the most meaningful. According to her, preserving such a moment would be similar to keeping a ‘piece of pure joy’ for eternity.

Earlier on July 16, 2024, Katrina Kaif celebrated her 41st birthday. On the special occasion, her husband, Vicky Kaushal, shared a romantic post. He dropped pictures of some of their precious moments together. In the caption, Vicky wrote, “Making memories with you is my favorite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas, which was released on January 12, 2024. It marked her first collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan and actor Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina received a lot of praise for her performance in the movie.

Looking ahead, she has the road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her lineup. However, an update about the shooting of the film is yet to come.

