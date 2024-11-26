Love & War: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal shoot intense scene on 80s disco set without Ranbir Kapoor? Here’s what we know

Love & War is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming movies in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are set to lead this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The shoot has started in full swing, and it has now been learned that the Raazi co-stars have filmed an intense scene on an 80s disco set without Ranbir.

According to a recent report in Midday, an elaborate sequence for Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal was shot at Studio 2 in Film City, Goregaon, over the past weekend (November 23-24, 2024). A grand disco set has reportedly been constructed where the actors will continue to shoot for seven more days.

A crew member apparently told the portal that the set shows an 80s disco as director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted a setting that would invoke nostalgia.

The crew member also shared some details about the sequence, saying, “The scene sees about 30 soldiers enjoying their time on the dance floor as retro songs, including Laila main Laila, play in the background. In contrast, Alia and Vicky’s characters are seen having an intense conversation, as they share the inner turmoil they are going through.”

As per the report, Alia Bhatt will be shooting for Love & War for the next ten days. She will be joining back the sets of her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha in early December.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa over the weekend. Prior to kicking off the Love & War shoot, he visited an Air Force base in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal to prepare for his role.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Alia and Vicky’s plans for the shoot. A source close to the development stated, “Alia and Vicky have allotted over 200 days to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and won’t be shooting for any film till the director wraps up his epic love story. The idea is to call it a wrap on Love & War by the third quarter of 2025.”

Love & War is set to release in theaters on March 20, 2026, during the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.

