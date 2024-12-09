Did Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua’s grandmother Anju Bhavnani make touching gesture on little one’s 3rd month birthday? Find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped into the phase of parenthood in 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. As Dua turned three months old, her grandmother Anju Bhavnani made a touching gesture. The fans shared that she donated part of her hair.

They also shared Anju Bhavnani’s heartfelt note that she posted on her Instagram Story. In her story, she wished her granddaughter, saying, “Happy 3rd month birthday, my darling Dua.”

She continued, “Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time.”

Fans couldn’t help but share their appreciation for the thoughtful gesture. One person said, “This is so precious and a very thoughtful gesture. Love and happiness to the family,” while another wrote, “Celebrating Dua’s 3rd month birthday, Mama Bhavnani donated her hair. This familyyyyyy is so generous and kind and pure-hearted, mashallah.”

A user stated, "Omg, that's so wholesome. She's really rocked their world, and it's heartwarming to see.” Another comment read, “Awwww. This is such a sweet gesture from her grandmother! Dua is truly the apple of her family's eye. May God always bless our little cutie and her family.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai with baby girl Dua Padukone Singh on December 9, 2024. She was recently in Bangalore. The actress was spotted attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in the city. Deepika enjoyed herself and also graced the stage, much to the delight of the audience.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming untitled movie with Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

