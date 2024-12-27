Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are one madly-in-love couple as they ‘pause’ to enjoy quality time in a scenic location

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hands down one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The much-in-love couple makes fans go gaga with their pictures that make us believe in true love. Most recently, the Love & War actor shared a photo with his wifey from a scenic location that speaks volumes about their bonding.

On December 27, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared an endearing picture with his wifey, Katrina Kaif. In the picture, the couple is seen sitting on a seashore. Facing their back towards the camera, the actress is seen wrapping her arm around her hubby as they gaze into nature’s scenic beauty and enjoy the peace and serenity. They sat on an adjacent cliff near the seashore and watched the beautiful, calm waves of water.

While the actress looked gorgeous in a black jacket, the Chhaava actor was seen in a black sweater paired with denim and white sneakers. The post was accompanied by short yet a significant caption that read, "Pause."

Take a look

Soon after as one can anticipate, several fans swamped the comments section gushing over the post featuring the celebrity couple. A fan expressed wishing, "Vicky and katrina you guyz are literally my happiness I believe in love because of you cuties may god protect uh." Another fan wished, "Ek aisa moment to hum sab deserve karte hai...just peace" while a third fan mentioned, "Wonderful place enjoy it happy holidays blessing."

Advertisement

In addition to this, another fan stated, "How sweet....nature with love nd peace... That we all need as of now! " and another fan called them "Adorable" while one labeled them as a "Gorgeous couple."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been happily married for over three years. They celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this month on December 9, 2024.

On the professional front, Kat is taking it slow as she is yet to announce a new project after Shriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Meanwhile, Vicky has an exciting line-up of projects in his kitty. He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. It is poised to release on March 20, 2026.

In addition to this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s period biographical drama, Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina celebrate ‘cute ugly Christmas sweater party’; adorable PICS will melt your hearts