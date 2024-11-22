Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s historical-epic drama eyeing a Shivaji Jayanti release in 2025? Here’s what we know

Vicky Kaushal is all set to offer a tantalizing experience to viewers with his upcoming historical period drama, Chhaava. He will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film alongside Rashmika Mandanaa. While fans have been anticipating its release, the latest report has revealed that the film will be released next year in mid-February 2025 on Shivaji Jayanti.

As per the latest report published in Midday, it has been revealed that the makers are eyeing a mid-February 2025 release. The release is meant to coincide with Shivaji Jayanti on February 19. According to the report, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava’s release date aligning with Shivaji Jayanti ensures cultural resonance, making February 14 or 21 the likely dates.

Just a few days back, it was reported that the release date of Chhaava has been pushed further to avert its clash with Allu Arjun’s PAN India release, Pushpa 2 which is releasing on December 5, 2024. The period drama was earlier supposed to be released on December 6, 2024.

Notably, the promising teaser of the film was released earlier this year. The 1.12 minute-long teaser showcased Vicky in a never-seen-before titular avatar with intense war scenes.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla last year, the Mahavatar actor acknowledged the responsibility he has to play one of the most significant historical figures of India. He expressed his excitement about the project, revealing how much fun he was having while making the film, along with working hard.

"It's the first time for me. It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; Lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story," he had said.

Apart from Vicky, Rashmika Mandanna will be essaying the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Additionally, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta will also be playing important roles.

The upcoming period drama is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has worked with Vicky in Zara Bachke Zara Hatke. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, it will mark the first-ever collaboration between Vicky and Rashmika.

