Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make our belief in romance stronger as they arrive hand in hand at airport; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the most loved couple in Bollywood. Their public appearances never cease to turn heads. Whenever the duo is spotted together, it is nothing short of a visual delight for Vickat fans. Recently, the couple left Mumbai walking hand-in-hand, leaving fans to gush over them.

On December 22, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a stylish appearance at the airport. The couple left Mumbai for an undisclosed location ahead of the New Year. In the video, the duo arrived hand-in-hand, sweetly posed, and smiled at the paparazzi before leaving.

For the latest airport appearance, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress looked stunning in a white check shirt paired with wide-leg jeans. She also opted for a gray overcoat on it. She left her hair left open with a center partition and also carried a pink handbag. Meanwhile, her handsome husband complimented the actress keeping it causal in a black t-shirt, and a half-sleeved jacket paired with matching denims and a cap. The black sunglasses of the couple accentuated their overall charm.

Take a look

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section reacting to the video as one user pointed out, "Yesterday both spotted at different events..now they are going for vacation." Another fan called them, a "Nice couple" while a third fan remarked, "Katrina looks more beautiful after marriage...this happens when u marry right guy."

Advertisement

Katrina and Vicky have been married for more than 3 years. It was just earlier this month on December 9 that the couple celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary. The glimpses from their anniversary vacation were also shared by the actress on her Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, but the fate of the film is yet under the rocks.

Vicky, on the other hand, has an exciting line-up of projects in his kitty with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being one of them. It is scheduled for release on March 26, 2026.

In addition to this, he also has Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mahavatar in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor flirts with wife Mira Rajput on her latest post and it testifies his romantic side; boys are you taking notes?