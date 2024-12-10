Vicky Kaushal ‘spellbound’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War sets co-starring Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: 'You can't just...'

Vicky Kaushal will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Known for his exceptional filmmaking and larger-than-life grandeur, Bhansali is also recognized for his critical and analytical approach to filmmaking. In a recent interview, Kaushal opened up about working with him, sharing that he is spellbound by Bhansali’s presence on set. He also revealed that 'one can’t just randomly talk about unrelated things when he’s tuned in.'

In a recent interview with GQ India, Vicky Kaushal discussed his experience working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love & War. He revealed that he has been deeply impressed by Bhansali's focus and dedication, noting that the director is always completely "zoned in" and views each scene as something immortal.

The Chhaava actor explained that Bhansali doesn't just focus on the actor's performance but also on every detail around the frame, such as the lighting, the movement of the curtains, and the direction of the background. He expressed being spellbound by Bhansali's precision.

Contrary to popular belief, Kaushal shared that Bhansali is receptive to ideas and willing to experiment on set. He added that Bhansali is always thinking about the scene or the next one, never out of character. Kaushal noted that while Bhansali stays focused during shooting, he is fully engaged in creative conversations.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that in Love & War, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will play Indian Armed Forces officers, while Alia Bhatt will portray a cabaret dancer.

Pinkvilla revealed that Ranbir Kapoor began shooting for Love And War on November 7 in Mumbai, with Vicky Kaushal joining the cast by November 15. Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, started her portion of the shoot on November 20, 2024. This marks the beginning of the trio’s journey together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

In addition to the three leads, several acclaimed actors are set to appear in the feature film. Reports also suggest that there may be a big superstar cameo.

Directed by Bhansali, the film is scheduled for an Eid 2026 release, with the visionary filmmaker planning to wrap up production on his epic tale of romance, drama, and action by October 2025.

