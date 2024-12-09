Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's 3rd Wedding Anniversary: 4 times couple left fans gushing over their mushy confessions about each other

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make for one of the most loved and popular couples in Bollywood. After secretly dating for some time, the duo tied the nuptial knot on December 8, 2021. The couple has been going strong, enjoying their third year of marital bliss. Over the years, the couple has also talked about the positive influence that they have had on each other after their wedding.

On Vicky and Katrina’s third wedding anniversary, let’s explore 4 instances when the adorable couple painted a beautiful picture of their married life.

1. When Vicky Kaushal called Katrina Kaif the ‘subedar’ of his fashion army

In a recent interview with GQ, Vicky Kaushal talked about his wife Katrina Kaif’s influence on his fashion. He admitted being "fashion-handicapped" and that he relies on an army to make him presentable. He was further asked if his wife ever asked him to change an outfit because she didn’t approve of it; he was quick to admit, "Yeah, of course. She's like the prefect of that army, the subedar of that army.”

2. When Katrina Kaif revealed Vicky Kaushal’s directions on the dinner table

While speaking with the Economic Times earlier this year, Katrina Kaif revealed that Vicky often asks her to put down the phone at the dinner table. However, she always has something to do on the phone ahead of a key launch. She shared that her husband understands that her dedication comes from an extreme passion, further adding that balancing her career as an actor and an entrepreneur is incredibly rewarding but also demanding.

3. When Vicky Kaushal proclaimed that he would always ‘lift' Katrina Kaif up

During a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Vicky mentioned that the reason he is captivated by the actress is her superstar’s heart. "I will always lift her up, not because she is a superstar, but because she has got the heart of a superstar. That’s what I am in love with; that’s what I learn from," he said.

He admitted that being with his wife, he fills his own gaps, brings out his best self, and calls her his "reality check." He also noted that his wife keeps him grounded and offers constructive feedback to help him become a better version of himself.

4. When Vicky Kaushal called his marriage with Katrina Kaif ‘paranthas weds pancakes’

During a conversation with News Tak, the Chhaava actor revealed that despite being health conscious, his wife loves to have paranthas prepared by his mother. "Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes; I love paranthas."

Notably, in another interview with ANI, the Mahavatar actor also revealed that earlier, he used to love white butter and paranthas, but now his wife also loves them.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding celebration was an extremely private affair with a no-phone policy to encourage bonding with each other and enjoying the moment.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Meanwhile, Vicky has an exciting line-up of projects in his kitty, piquing fans' anticipation. He has Laxman Utekar's period-drama, Chaava, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, a biopic based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Furthermore, he also has Dinesh Vijan's Mahavatar in the pipeline.

