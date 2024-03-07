Vicky Kaushal resumes filming for Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava after recovering from injury; says, 'Back in action'

After mesmerizing the audiences in his last outing with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, Vicky Kaushal has been making enough buzz on social media for his forthcoming film, Chhaava. He has been keeping it really busy owing to the film shoot, however, during the filming of a rigorous action sequence, Vicky sustained an injury. The actor had made several public appearances with a plastered arm, leaving his fans anxious. Now, days later, the actor seems to have recovered as he resumed the filming for Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal resumes Chhaava shoot after injury recovery

Today, on March 7, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared an update regarding the shoot of his eagerly-anticipated film, Chhaava. The actor shared a photograph from the movie sets, featuring vanity vans with a golden sunset in the background. While sharing the photograph, Vicky wrote, “Back in action! (Accompanied by flexing bicep emoji) Chhaava.”

Keeping the spirits high, he also added the song, Dolby Walya by Nagesh Morwekar and Earl Edgar for the background score.

Take a look:

A few days back, a report published in ETimes claimed that the actor is set to return to the sets of the period drama Chhaava on March 9. According to the report, the team resumed filming on February 28 in Wai and Bhor, and Vicky, who has recovered after a brief break of almost twenty days, is returning with renewed strength and enthusiasm. The update was confirmed by none other than the director Laxman Utekar.

As a matter of fact, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions. His public appearances made it very clear that the actor has recovered well.

About Chhaava

Speaking of the period drama, Chhaava will mark the second collaboration between the director Laxman Utekar and Vicky Kaushal after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which had Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

The period-drama film is touted to be a historical drama inspired by the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is based on the Marathi book written on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, authored by Dr. Jaysing Rao Pawar. Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna sharing the spotlight in the role of Yesuba.

